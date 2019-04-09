Contact Us
Famed Hidden-Camera TV Prankster Michael Carbonaro To Perform At Wellmont Theater

Cecilia Levine
Michael Carbonaro has surprises up his sleeve for Montclair.
Michael Carbonaro has surprises up his sleeve for Montclair. Photo Credit: Matt Christine Photography

The famed magician, known from his truTV program "The Carbonaro Effect," will perform at the Wellmont Theater May 2.

Carbonaro has long pranked and stunned crowds in convenience stores and in front of TV screens. He has also been featured in major television series, including "Grey’s Anatomy," "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" and "CSI Miami."

He has showcased a series of hidden-camera bits on "The Tonight Show" and is the Academy of Magical Arts' "2015 Magician of the Year." Carbonaro also received the Copperfield Prize, bestowed on those who’ve elevated the art of magic.

Click here for tickets

  • Michael Carbonaro
  • Thursday, May 2 at 7 p.m.
  • Wellmont Theater, 5 Seymour St., Montclair

