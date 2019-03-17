Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Eric Ayala Memorial Foundation Fundraiser Follows Biggest Year Yet

Jerry DeMarco
Eric Ayala, Emerson Junior-Senior High School Class of 1994
Eric Ayala, Emerson Junior-Senior High School Class of 1994 Photo Credit: COURTESY: Eric Ayala Memorial Foundation

This May's annual Eric Ayala Memorial Foundation dinner at the Woodcliff Manor follows the organization's biggest year yet.

Ayala was a three-sport athlete who was 23 when he died in May 2000, six years after he was graduated from Emerson Junior-Senior High School -- and only four months after he was diagnosed with acute lymphatic leukemia.

Created by his friends, brother, teacher, and wrestling coach, the foundation that bears his name has distributed nearly $150,000 to those in need, recently diagnosed with an illness or who've experienced a tragedy.

That includes $28,000 in 2018 -- the most ever by the foundation in a single year.

It also provides annual scholarships for high school students.

The May 3 dinner will run from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Woodcliff Manor, 25 Prospect Ave., Woodcliff Lake.

Tickets are $80, and include a buffet dinner, hors d'oeuvres, open bar, tricky tray and DJ.

Tables of 10 can be reserved if purchased in advance.

WAYS TO GET TICKETS:

You can also buy tickets at the door if any are left. The dinner will be limited to the first 225 paid attendees, organizers said.

Tricky tray donations are also being accepted.

MORE INFO: ericayalafoundation.org

