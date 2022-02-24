Contact Us
DJ Pauly D Spinning Tracks At NJ Mall

Cecilia Levine
DJ Pauly D
DJ Pauly D Photo Credit: DJ Pauly D Instagram

Throw those fists in the air: DJ Pauly D will be spinning his tracks at the American Dream mall.

Merging the ultimate theme park experience with an epic concert, guests can get a thrill on Nickelodeon Universe’s record-breaking coasters while enjoying the musical stylings of the MTV icon.

The "Jersey Shore" star is set to perform on April 1 and 2.

DJ Pauly D’s two-night experience is the latest edition of Amuse Events and American Dream’s Amusement Park Takeovers, which previously featured internationally renowned DJs Tiësto and Steve Aoki.

Tickets start at $69. Click here to buy.

