North Passaic Daily Voice
Beyoncé Heading To New Jersey

Annie DeVoe
Beyonce
Beyonce Photo Credit: Mason Poole, CC BY 4.0 <https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0>, via Wikimedia Commons

Beyoncé is heading to New Jersey during a stop on her highly-anticipated world tour. 

The superstar will be performing at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford on Saturday, July 29 as a part of her Renaissance World Tour, the singer announced on Wednesday, Feb. 1, the start of Black History Month.

Queen Bey made the announcement on Instagram dressed in some of her iconic Renaissance-era imagery, sitting on a glittering mosaic horse.

Beyoncé will stop at more than three dozen locations across the globe during the nearly four-month-long tour, which begins in Stockholm, Sweden in May and ends in New Orleans, Louisiana at the end of September.

Nearby stops include Pittsburgh, PA, Philadelphia, PA, Boston, MA, and Washington D.C.

