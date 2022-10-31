'AGT' Illusionist Holding Halloween Themed Show At Westfield Garden State Plaza

One of America's top-touring illusionists will be making an appearance at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

David Caserta will be hosting his Halloween-themed show Haunted Illusions from 5 p.m. 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31.

The show will be followed by a Mall-Wide Trick-or-Treat. The free and safe event was brought to mall in collaboration with Bergen Performing Arts Center.

A lifelong magician, Caserta was featured on NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" making people disappear, reappear and more right before the audience’s eyes.

Click here for more on Caserta's show and additional events at the Westfield Garden State Plaza.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.