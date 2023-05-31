Erratic NJ Driver, 24, Caused Wreck That Left Woman Dead In NY: Police

Corey Womack was heading west on Route 59 in a gray Audi A6 when he struck a Ford Edge near Broome Boulevard around 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 in Clarkstown, Det. Norm Peters said.

Witnesses reported seeing a gray Audi being operated erratically while traveling westbound on Route 59 from Waldron Avenue, Peters said.

The impact sent both vehicles over the curb and into the Hub Shopping Center, where they came to rest.

The driver of the Ford was taken by Nyack Community Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics to Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity was withheld pending notification.

Womack, whose town of residency was not released by police as of press time, was brought to Montefiore Nyack for treatment, where he was placed under arrest and charged with felony criminally negligent homicide and reckless driving, Peters said.

He was being held at Clarkstown Police HQ awaiting arraignment in Clarkstown Justice Court.

If anyone was in the area, witnessed the accident, or has video footage, please contact the Clarkstown Detective Bureau at 845-639-5840.

