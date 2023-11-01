Englewood Resident Carjacked, Fleeing Juveniles Captured In Paterson

The 52-year-old victim told police the two masked robbers took his Hyundai Elantra at the Rock Creek Terrace Apartment complex shortly after midnight Nov. 1, Detective Lt. Fred Pulice said.

The victim wasn’t injured, Pulice said.

Englewood detectives used the vehicle's tracking system to trace the car to Paterson and alerted police there, the lieutenant said.

Paterson police pursued the vehicle before the pair bailed out, tried to run and were caught, he said.

Delinquency complaints accuse both of receiving stolen property, eluding and resisting arrest. The driver also received several motor vehicle summonses.

The cases against both teens will be heard behind closed doors, because of their ages, in the Family Part of Superior Court in Hackensack.

Englewood Police Chief Thomas Greeley thanked Paterson police and New Jersey State Police for their valuable assistance.

