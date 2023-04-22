Englewood Officers Injured While Arresting Unruly Driver: Police

Officers responding to a call of a parked driver who appeared unconscious found Alpha Diallo, 28, of Englewood in a BMW sedan with New York license plates on West Englewood Avenue near Humphrey Street a little after 11 a.m. on April 22, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Officers Michael McCue and Michael Holland banged on the driver's side window but had trouble waking him, the lieutenant said.

Once he came to, Diallo ignored the officers, put the car in gear and tried to maneuver out of a tight parking spot, nearly hitting a police car, Pulice said.

The officers broke the driver's side window and seized him, sustaining minor glass cuts in the process, he said.

They went to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center for treatment of cuts on their forearms and hands, the lieutenant said.

Diallo, meanwhile, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police, eluding, obstruction and DUI.

Kyle Mazza/UNF News took the photo and contributed to this story.

