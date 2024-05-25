SEE Anything? Englewood Motorcyclist Killed In Crash Outside Hospital, Witnesses Sought

City resident Yeison Velasquez apparently lost control of the cycle and went down on North Dean Street at 7:45 p.m. Friday, May 24, police said.

He died a short time later at the hospital, they said.

NOTE: Englewood Police Chiet Thomas Greeley asked that anyone who might have witnessed the crash -- or has any other information that could help investigators -- contact his Traffic Bureau at (201) 568-2863 or tb@englewoodpd.org.

