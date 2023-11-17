'End Of An Era:' St. Joe's Football Coach Dan Marangi Leaves

Head Coach Dan Marangi will be stepping down in a "significant shift in leadership," the school announced Friday, Nov. 17.

"Coach Marangi has decided to step down, marking the end of an era and paving the way for a new chapter of success and growth," the school said.

The last time the Green Knights won a state title was in 2018, with Head Coach Augie Hoffman. Marangi led Don Bosco to nine state championships before leaving in 2017.

Marangi came on in 2020, leading the Green Knights to a go 24-15. In the last two seasons, the team was eliminated from the playoffs by Seton Hall Prep in the Non-Public A quarterfinals.

"After much self reflection and time spent with family, I have decided to step down as the head football coach to spend more time with my wife and beautiful children,” Marangi said.

The school said that Marangi's contributions to the program "left an enduring impact, and the school expresses profound gratitude for his unwavering commitment over the years."

"I am so proud of the kids — the way they conduct themselves, the way they push themselves, and their drive to succeed at the next level," Marangi said. "I am most proud of the men they have become."

St. Joe's has formed a committee to vet and interview potential candidates for Marangi's replacement.

