Embezzlement: Office Manager Of Bergen-Based Union Charged With Stealing $1.7M In 3,000 Debits

The former office manager of a Bergen County-based union representing behind-the-scenes workers in the entertainment industry was arrested on charges of embezzling $1.7 million from the local.

<p>IATSE Local #632 members at work.</p>

 Photo Credit: Bruce Wilberg (FACEBOOK)
Jerry DeMarco
Theresa Gremillot, 58, of Saddle Brook, pocketed an estimated 3,000 debits from the operating accounts of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local #632 between Jan. 1, 2019 and July 1, 2023, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

That’s an average of nearly 13 transactions a week.

Gremillot was arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 8, and booked into the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

She’s charged with theft.

