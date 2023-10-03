Fair 73°

SHARE

Elmwood Park Fugitive Wanted For Death Threats Captured By Glen Rock PD

A 19-year-old fugitive from Elmwood Park who was wanted for making death threats was arrested by a Glen Rock police officer after eluding capture for more than three months, authorities said.

Vijor Lowery
Vijor Lowery Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving (file photo) / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories

Vijor Lowery “had made threats toward an individual who is employed at a business in the Central Business District as part of ongoing hostilities,” Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

A warrant for Lowery’s arrest was issued on June 14, the chief said.

Glen Rock Officer Andrew Magro arrested Lowery last Wednesday, Sept. 27, assisted by Sgt. Bryan Scott and Officer Nick Onove, he said.

He was charged with harassment and making terroristic threats and sent to the Bergen County Jail only to have a judge order his release the next day, records show.

to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE