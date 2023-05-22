Elmwood Park Boarding House Resident, 76, Stabs Roommate, Surrenders To Police

Kenneth Washington remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, May 22, charged with aggravated assault and weapons offenses.

Officers who responded to the 5:05 p.m. call on Saturday got the other residents to safety after Washington ran into his room and locked the door, Elmwood Park Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT team was ready but not needed in the end.

Foligno's officers talked with Washington, who emerged from his room without incident.

"The knife was secured as he was placed under arrest," the chief said.

"I couldn't be prouder of how well my officers handled a potentially deadly situation -- calmly, professionally and without the need to use force," Foligno said.

The victim was treated by EMS at the scene and didn't require hospitalization, he said.

