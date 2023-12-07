Overcast 37°

Edison Middle School Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student: Prosecutor

A 55-year-old Edison Township Middle School teacher who was found with child porn over the summer has been arrested again, after it was learned he had a sexual relationship with a student, authorities said.

<p>Julius Coaccioli.</p>

Julius Coaccioli.

 Photo Credit: Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

Julius Coaccioli is facing new charges of kidnapping and child endangerment, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner announced on Thursday, Dec. 7.

On Aug. 30, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) executed a search warrant at Coaccioli's home, seizing electronic devices.

After a review of the "voluminous" amount of data contained on the devices, it was discovered that Coaccioli had a sexual relationship with one of his juvenile male middle school students in 2013, Ciccone said.

Coaccioli is lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

