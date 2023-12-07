Edison Middle School Teacher Had Sexual Relationship With Student: Prosecutor

Julius Coaccioli is facing new charges of kidnapping and child endangerment, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner announced on Thursday, Dec. 7.

On Aug. 30, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit (ICAC) executed a search warrant at Coaccioli's home, seizing electronic devices.

After a review of the "voluminous" amount of data contained on the devices, it was discovered that Coaccioli had a sexual relationship with one of his juvenile male middle school students in 2013, Ciccone said.

Coaccioli is lodged at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending the results of a pre-trial detention hearing in Superior Court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.