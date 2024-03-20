A Few Clouds 40°

Eat Like An Ikarian With Celebrity Chef Diane Kochilas In North Jersey

Diane Kochilas has spent her career showing people to eating like an Ikarian.

 Photo Credit: Diane Kochilas Instagram
Sam Barron

The celebrity chef will be hosting a book signing for her new book "The Ikaria Way: 100 Delicious Plant-Based Recipes Inspired by My Homeland, the Greek Island of Longevity," on Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. at Books and Greetings in Northvale.

Ikaria, a Greek island where people are known to live long lives is where Kochilas' family is from. The cookbook features plant-based dishes and features food filled with flavor, like smoked eggplant with tahini and walnuts and baked chickpeas and pumpkin patties, according to a synopsis. Kochilas also has recipes for salads with strawberries and asparagus and white bean stew with eggplant, according to a synopsis. 

The book signing will also feature food samples. To purchase tickets, click here.

