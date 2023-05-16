DWI Paramus Motorist Charged In Head-On Crash That Severely Injured Other Driver: Police

Police were headed to the scene of an erratic driver behind the wheel of a Toyota Sienna on Farview Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, May 15, Paramus Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

Manchung P. Poon, 42, of Paramus struck a few vehicles on Rochelle Avenue near Passaic Street, then turned around and headed north on Farview, the deputy chief said.

It then crossed the double-yellow line and collided with an oncoming BMW X5 near Spring Valley Avenue, he said.

The severely injured 55-year-old BMW driver from West Orange was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center along with her passenger, by the Paramus Ambulance Corp, Guidetti said.

Officer Nicholas Perna found an uninjured Poon in the driver’s seat of his Toyota and arrested him for DWI, the deputy chief said.

Perna also charged Poon with assault by automobile and wrote him summonses for speeding over a sidewalk, leaving the scene of a crash and reckless driving.

Poon was taken to nearby Bergen New Bridge Medical Center and released to hospital staff, pending court action, under New Jersey’s Alcohol Treatment and Rehabilitation Act.

