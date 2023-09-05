DWI Driver From Waldwick Rams Parked Optimum Truck Near Rockland Line In Montvale: Police

Sage Petersen, 27, was headed north on Chestnut Ridge Road toward Rockland County when her vehicle rammed an Optimum truck parked along the shoulder while a worker surveyed a pole just after midnight Saturday, Sept. 2, Montvale Police Lt. Chris Hawken said.The Optimum worker avoided injury when he jumped out of the way, the lieutenant said.

The first officer at the scene "immediately detected the odor of alcohol as the driver was standing outside the vehicle," Hawken said.

"She was swaying and was trying to lean against the vehicle for balance," he said. "She also vomited many times and was in and out of consciousness."

Her condition required an ambulance to take her to The Valley Hospital, where blood was drawn as part of the police investigation into the crash, Hawken said.

Petersen was charged with DWI and received several summonses, the lieutenant said.

This comes after Montvale police closed the month of August with nine (9) DWI arrests during the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign, he said.

