DWI Crash: Driver Arrested After Head-On Collision In Fair Lawn

Members of the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps took two occupants to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center's Wayne facility after the Nissan Rogue and Honda CRV collided at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Wagaraw Road around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

The extent of their injuries couldn't be determined.

The Nissan driver who was arrested didn't appear injured.

Fair Lawn firefighters also responded.

Belfi's Towing removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.