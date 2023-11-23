Overcast 44°

DWI Crash: Driver Arrested After Head-On Collision In Fair Lawn

A driver was led away in handcuffs following a head-on Thanksgiving Eve crash in Fair Lawn.

The Hawthorne VAC took 2 occupants to St. Joseph's Medical Center's Wayne facility after the Nissan Rogue and Honda CRV collided at the intersection of Maple Avenue & Wagaraw Road in Fair Lawn around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving
Jerry DeMarco
Members of the Hawthorne Volunteer Ambulance Corps took two occupants to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center's Wayne facility after the Nissan Rogue and Honda CRV collided at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Wagaraw Road around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 22.

The extent of their injuries couldn't be determined.

The Nissan driver who was arrested didn't appear injured.

Fair Lawn firefighters also responded.

Belfi's Towing removed the vehicles.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

