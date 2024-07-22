Duo Steals $10K In Merchandise From Business, Caught Selling Stolen Items In NJ: Police

New Jersey residents James Kralovich, age 39, and Olivia Barbarito, age 29, both from the Union County city of Summit, were arrested on Friday, July 19 in connection with a burglary at Mangone's Garden Center in Mamaroneck at 1427 East Boston Post Rd. (Route 1), the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department announced on Sunday, July 21.

The events leading up to the duo's arrests began on Sunday, July 7 just after 9 a.m., when the garden center's owner told the department that someone had stolen $10,000 in plants, trees, and landscaping materials from his store.

Officers then arrived and began an investigation into the burglary, using technology, video surveillance, and evidence at the scene to develop leads. A suspect was soon identified and police began surveilling their New Jersey home with help from the Summit Police Department, authorities said.

Soon, Kralovich and Barbarito were seen allegedly selling the property taken during the burglary in addition to stolen proceeds from other New Jersey burglaries, according to police.

The duo was then apprehended on criminal possession of stolen property and fugitive charges and arraigned in court before they were brought to the Union County Jail in Elizabeth, New Jersey. They were eventually brought to New York on Friday and charged with:

Third-degree burglary;

Third-degree grand larceny;

Fifth-degree conspiracy.

They were later arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and released on their own recognizance with a future court date, police said.

