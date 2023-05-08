Dump Truck Driver Was Using Phone During Fiery Crash That Killed Victim On Rt. 23: Prosecutor

Angel Carabello-Maldona, 45, of Newark, is facing a charge of reckless vehicular homicide after rear-ending a Chevy Traverse that was stopped at a light at Alexander Avenue in Pequannock around 5:20 a.m., Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

As a result, the Traverse caught fire. Carabello-Maldona and a bystander pulled the Traverse driver from the SUV, but rescue efforts were unsuccessful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Carroll said.

Video surveillance revealed Carabello-Maldona was using his cell phone at the time of the crash, according to the prosecutor. Results of a post-mortem examination were pending as of press time.

Carabello-Maldona has been lodged in the Morris County Correctional Facility in accordance with the Criminal Justice Reform Act, pending a first appearance in court.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.