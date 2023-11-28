Drunken NJ Driver Admits Snapchatting At 156 MPH Before Fiery Wreck That Killed College Student

Vasu Laroiya, 24, of Iselin, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide in Albany County Court on Tuesday, Nov. 28, in the death of Katie Fisher.

Laroiya admitted that he was Snapchatting while driving drunk at 156 miles per hour on I-87 in Colonie when he struck Fisher’s Honda Civic on the night of May 28, 2022.

Fisher, a 22-year-old junior at the University at Albany, then struck a guardrail on the eastern shoulder, causing her car to catch fire, police said.

She was transported to Albany Medical Center, where she died from her injuries.

Laroiya later told investigators that he was using his cell phone to film a Snapchat video at the time of the crash, and admitted to having a prior alcohol-related conviction in New Jersey in 2019.

Sentencing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Meanwhile, Fisher was remembered for her "contagious laughter” in her obituary.

“She was a shining bright light, with an unbelievable smile," her memorial said. "She had such a hysterical sense of humor and her contagious laughter brought joy to everyone around her.”

"She was on a great path and had gained so much confidence, especially in the past year,” reads her obituary. “We were all looking forward to seeing how far life would take her."

