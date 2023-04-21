Fair 67°

Drunken, Bloodied Bus Passenger From Hawthorne Taken Into Custody In Glen Rock

A blood-soaked drunken bus passenger from Hawthorne who’d been cutting herself was taken into protective custody by Glen Rock police, authorities said.

Officers found the 29-year-old woman when they responded to the Harding Plaza station on a report of a disturbance onboard an NJ TRANSIT bus, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

She was “in a highly intoxicated state, covered with blood, with apparent self-inflicted knife wounds on her arms,” the chief said, adding that she “could not care for herself.”

An ambulance took her to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for detox and medical care, he said.

