'Drugmobile' Stopped By Cliffside Officer, Driver Slammed With Host Of Offenses: Police

An out-of-state driver was carrying Ketamine and cocaine, among various drugs, when a Cliffside Park police officer stopped him for a pair of traffic violations, authorities said.

Officer Julio Perez-Tabera stopped the 2016 Audi RS7 as it pulled into the lot at the Palisadium in the Winston Towers off Palisade Avenue, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Owen E. Meyer, 32, had failed to come to a complete stop at the light and then failed to signal a turn, the deputy chief said.

Meyer, who lives in Greenwich Village, was evasive in responding to the officer's questions -- he was unable to say, for instance, where the car came from, Catano said.

He also initially tried to avoid getting out of the vehicle, which came back to a dealership out of Arizona, the deputy chief said.

When Meyer finally did get out, Catano said, he had a duffel bag filled with various drugs, syringes and more in plain sight, he said.

A number of bags and baggies contained suspected Ketamine, cocaine and meth, as well as various pills, a bong, smaller pipes, hypodermic needles and a scale, the deputy chief said.

And if that weren't all, he said, Meyer also had nearly three dozen "whippet-type" canisters.

Meyer, of Bleecker Street, was charged with eight drug-related criminal counts and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Sunday, April 30. A judge released him on Monday under New Jersey's bail reform law, records show.

Perez-Tabera also issued 14 motor-vehicle summonses to Meyer for a host of offenses, Capano said.

