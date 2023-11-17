$15M In Heroin, Fentanyl, Coke Seized In Takedown Of Massive NJ Drug Ring, Cops Say

Acting on court-ordered search warrants, the raids were conducted Thursday, Nov. 16 following a months-long investigation in Hoboken, Jersey City, Elizabeth, and Montclair, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez said.

The searches turned up seven handguns including two that were reported stolen, more than 17 kilograms of heroin/fentanyl, more than 2.5 kilograms of cocaine, and various drugs with a street value of more than $15 million, Suarez said.

More than $20,000 in suspected proceeds from narcotics transactions was seized, the prosecutor said.

Chad Robertson, Marquis High, Darrell Love, Anthony Crawford, Erica Rivera-Mobley, and Darryl Mobley are facing a slew of charges (see attachment for full list of charges for each defendant).

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and Hoboken Police Department with the investigation, with assistance from the Essex County Tactical Response Team, Union County SWAT, the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Crime Scene Unit, the Montclair Police Department, the Elizabeth Police Department, the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, and the Essex County K9 Unit assisted.

