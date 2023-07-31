Drowning Woman Pulled From Saddle River Pool

Bergen County EMS paramedics continued CPR on the middle-aged woman all the way to the hospital, responders said.

"Hopefully they can get a pulse again," one said.

Police were called to the home on Fox Hedge Road off East Allendale Road shortly before 4:30 p.m. July 31.

They began life-saving measures that were continued by the paramedics, who also used a bag-valve mask as they rushed her to their rig.

Records show the 7,874-square-foot, six-bed, eight-bath residence was bought last year for $2.7 million.

