Drowned Firefighter Mark Batista 'Always Put Family First'

Batista, a firefighter for the FDNY, died while trying to save his daughter from drowning on Friday, June 9. Batista, 39, went into the waters off the Sylvania Avenue beach around 8:30 a.m. in an effort to save her, when she got caught in the rough surf.

The girl was saved by rescuers but Batista's body wasn't found until nearly 10 a.m., and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, despite life-saving efforts, police said.

A fundraiser, organized by Engine 226 in Staten Island where Batista served, has been set up to assist his family, which includes his wife Lenin, and his children, Leann, Derek and Jhonner. As of Monday, June 12, more than $29,000 has been raised.

"Mark always put his family first," said his fellow firefighters. "In many conversations he would describe how his loving wife, Lenin, brings him peace [and] how proud he is of his sons and how his princess Leann was his world."

His fellow firefighters said he was a pleasure to work with and always kept a positive outlook on

"He was very loved and respected," they said. "You knew you had someone you can count on to get the job done if he was working."

To the view fundraiser, click here.

