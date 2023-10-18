Driver Was Going 100MPH+ Before Triple Fatal Jersey City Crash: Prosecutor

Ziyang Wang, of Jersey City, was behind the wheel of a BMW X5 M0i that struck a Kia Amanti driven by 26-year-old Dylan Weidenfeld head-on, on Paterson Plank Road around 12:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 16.

Weidenfeld and two of Wang's passengers, whose names were not released, both died. A third passenger of Wang's remains in critical condition, while a front-seat passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Suarez said.

Wang, who was going more than 100 mph before the crash, was charged with three counts of second-degree reckless manslaughter, three counts of second-degree death by auto, and one count of assault by auto.

He was arrested at Jersey City Medical Center, where he will be held in custody until he is medically cleared.

HudPost shared footage of the aftermath (** warning: video contains graphic material** ).

Relatives identified Dylan as an actor with a passion for entertaining.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip here.

