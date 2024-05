The victim was headed south in a Kia SUV that sideswiped a Hyundai sedan coming in the opposite direction, then careened off the road and into a trailer in Wantage around noon Thursday, May 9, NJSP Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron said.

The Kia driver was taken to an area hospital, the sergeant said.

No other injuries were reported.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.

