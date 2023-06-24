Driver, Passenger Hospitalized After Uber Barrels Into Parked Teslas Off Route 17

Two vehicles in the Tesla Paramus lot on the northbound highway just before A&S Drive were damaged by the Toyota Corolla shortly before 7 a.m. Saturday, June 24.

The pair in the Corolla were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center by Paramus EMS.

Citywide Towing removed the sedan.

A second car involved in the crash, a Nissan Sentra, had to be towed, as well.

No injuries were reported involving that car.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

