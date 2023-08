The 24-year-old driver from Staten Island was headed south on the western spur in Carlstadt when he crashed his Lexus NX at 5:44 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 20, NJSP Sergeant First Class Philip Curry said.

Firefighters extricated the driver, who refused medical attention at the scene, the sergeant said.

State Police charged him with DUI and issued several motor vehicle summonses, he said.

