Driver Hurt After Spinning Out In Wild Tractor Trailer Crash On Route 78: State Police

A tractor-trailer was parked and unoccupied on the right shoulder on Route 78 West in Lebanon when a Subaru driven by a 60-year-old Northampton, PA woman entered the area and struck the left rear of the truck just after 9 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

The crash caused the Subaru to spin out and hit a Volkswagen passenger car traveling in the right lane, police said.

As a result of the crash, the tractor-trailer moved forward and struck its driver, a 30-year-old man from Elizabeth, who was standing in front of it, police said.

The driver of the Subaru was seriously injured while the tractor trailer operator sustained minor injuries, police said. The crash remains under investigation, police said.

