He was taken to The Valley Hospital following the early evening crash on Lakeview Drive near the Goffle Brook on Friday, April 28.

Village police, firefighters and EMS responded along with a unit from Valley.

The Chevy Trax was towed from the scene.

Ridgewood police were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

