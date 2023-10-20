Driver Hospitalized After SUV Narrowly Misses Bus Shelter, Slams Into Tree On Route 17

The SUV narrowly missed taking out a bus shelter but ran over a sign and then slammed into a tree on the highway's southbound side just past Hollywood Avenue in Ho-Ho-Kus shortly before 6:30 a.m. Oct. 20.

The driver was taken to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood.

The wreckage was removed on a Citywide Towing flatbed.

Ho-Ho-Kus police, firefighters and Volunteer Ambulance Corps all responded along with an EMS unit from Valley.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

