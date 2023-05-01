Driver Hospitalized After Rig Rear-Ends Sedan On Route 208

The 32-year-old victim was headed south on the highway when her Honda Accord was struck by a Kenworth 310 cab just south of Morlot Avenue in Fair Lawn shortly after 2 a.m. Monday, May 1.

The 44-year-old Passaic trucker apparently was checking his speedometer when the crash occurred, Fair Lawn Police Sgt. Eric Eleshewich said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the female driver to Hackensack University Medical Center, Eleshewich said. Her condition couldn't immediately be determined.

Fair Lawn firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill, the sergeant said.

A police investigation was continuing.

