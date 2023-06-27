Driver Hospitalized After Older-Model SUV Rams, Splits Pole In Glen Rock

The driver sustained a leg injury when his 2008 Honda Pilot cracked the pole on Lincoln Avenue just north of Rock Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 27.

He walked to a gurney, then was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center by the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Squad.

All Points Towing removed the SUV.

Service to some area utility customers was disrupted until repairs could be made.

Borough police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.