Driver Hospitalized After Fierce Glen Rock Rollover Crash (Photos)

Police apparently got her out moments after her Kia Sportage slammed into a utility pole, splitting it into pieces, and then rolled onto the driveway of a Lincoln Avenue residence between Greenway Road and Isabella Place shortly before 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The driver was conscious and alert but wincing in pain when she was put into a neckbrace and gingerly assisted onto a gurney by members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

They then took her to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson.

A PSE&G crew responded to replace the pole.

Glen Rock police are investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

