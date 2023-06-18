Driver Had $1,000 In Counterfeit Cash, Loose Pills, More, Glen Rock Police Charge

Sgt. Greg Carter stopped Erasmo J. Evangelista, 36, of Paterson on Lincoln Avenue shortly before 2 a.m. last weekend, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said

A records check showed an active arrest warrant out of Riverdale, the chief said.

It also turned out that besides having a suspended license, Evangelista was driving an unregistered vehicle with phony plates, Ackermann said.

A justified search turned up the funny money and loose Xanax and Oxycodone piills, he said.

Evangelista was sent to the Bergen County Jail after being charged with possession of both the counterfeit money and prescription drugs not in their original container, among other offenses.

He also received several motor vehicle summonses.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.