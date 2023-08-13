'Dripping In Hermes Wallpaper': Bergen County Home Of Luxe Bag Collector Listed At $5.475M

A Bergen County home covered in Hermes wallpaper is going for nearly $5.5 million.

The Old Tappan home owned by Jane Angert, the founder of JaneFinds, the world's leading collector of Birkin and Hermes bags, is on the market.

Listing agent Attilio Adamo says the 10,000-square-foot French Colonial house at 7 Stokes Farm Road, which sits on Lake Tappan, is a testament to Angert's brand and business.

"It's a very unique home," says Adamo, of The Adamo Group at Coldwell Banker Realty. "The owner spent time with three interior decorators. It's dripping in Hermes wallpaper."

The home office, mudroom, loft, and dining room are all wrapped in the designer wallpaper, Amado said.

And that's just the beginning of luxuries when it comes to the six-bedroom, 8.5-bathroom house.

We're talking a BEC Brittain light fixture suspended above custom glass dining table; Poliform custom closets and furniture; Stark carpets, rugs, fabrics, and drapery throughout; custom Roche Bobois furniture; a Brustor pergola with LED lighting and screen; and more.

The crown jewel of the home may be the backyard oasis, complete with a 40-foot Gunite heated pool and spa that's equipped with app-controlled lighting and fountains that put on spectacular water display, Adamo said.

According to the JaneFinds website, Jane was introduced to "the world of Hermès" in the 1990s by her husband, the former VP and design director of Sotheby's.

She "managed to transform this enthusiasm into a thriving business, one that has led her to the pinnacle of the industry and seen her become a recognized authority on the brand."

And her home is a reflection of both her knowledge and success.

Click here for the complete Zillow listing (brochure attached). Those interested in the home can email The Adamo Group.

