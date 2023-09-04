Dozen Swimmers Rescued Along Jersey Shore Same Day

Six swimmers in distress were rescued by Belmar lifeguards and water rescue members at the 6th Avenue beach around 6:05 p.m., police said.

One of those swimmers was unresponsive when they were pulled from the 5th Avenue beach, and taken to Jersey Shore University Hospital. Two others were also hospitalized. Their conditions were not known as of Monday, Sept. 4.

Then, in Seaside Heights, another five people were rescued around 6:30 p.m. near the Stockton Avenue beach, NJ Advance Media says. A sixth, 24-year-old swimmer went missing but was later pulled from the water.

The rescues come after the National Weather Service had warned Jersey Shore swimmers of powerful rip currents generated by Hurricane Idalia.

