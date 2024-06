Sometime after 8 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, a crash took down a pole in the westbound lanes near River Road, local police said.

All lanes were closed with traffic getting by in one lane on the eastbound side, police said.

At 9:30 p.m., Teaneck police announced the roadway had been reopened and all repairs had been made. Details in the accident were not immediately available.

