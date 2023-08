An episode of Family Style with Al Roker, taped at Betty's Icebox in Asbury Park, is premiering this Wednesday, Aug. 16 on Today.com / Peacock at 10:30 a.m.

It gets better. A portion of the appearance will be broadcast on the TODAY show at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Roker helps the vegan kitchen make some signature pride pops.

