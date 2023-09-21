Don Mattingly Swings By Bergen County Restaurant Owned By 5X World Series Champ

Don Mattingly, who was a six-time All Star and won an MVP award while playing for the Yankees, stopped by W's Village Grille in Waldwick this week, the restaurant shared on its Instagram page.

The restaurant is owned by Charlie Wonsowicz, who won five World Series titles with the Yankees while serving as director of advanced scouting.

Mattingly, who retired from the Bombers in 1995, currently serves as bench coach for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are playing the Yankees this week.

Owing to Wonsowicz's Yankees past, the restaurant is filled with Yankees memorabilia from a lot of the players he worked with over the years, including Mattingly. Yankee players like Mattingly are even known to pop in from time to time.

