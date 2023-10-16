Mostly Cloudy 60°

Domestic Violence Defendant Fights With Cliffside Park Rescuers: Police

A man accused of slapping and throwing a domestic violence victim to the floor in front of a pre-teen fought Cliffside Park police who came to the rescue, authorities said.

Jairo Garcia-Navarrete
Jairo Garcia-Navarrete Photo Credit: BCJ / CPPD
Jerry DeMarco
Officers had to force their way into the Anderson Avenue apartment after several attempts to reach anyone inside shortly after 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Jairo Garcia-Navarrete, 34, didn't come peaceably, fighting with the officers before they took him into custody, the deputy chief said.

He remained held Monday in the Bergen County Jail, charged with simple assault, two counts of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and hindering.

A judge also approved a temporary restraining order pending future court action.

