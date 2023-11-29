Dollar General Dinged $1.2 Million For NJ Pricing Violations: State AG

The discount retailer chain was forced to pay a fine of $1.2 million after repeatedly engaging in merchandise pricing violations at several stores throughout New Jersey, Attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Dollar General sold a variety of merchandise that scanned at the register for higher prices than were posted where the merchandise was displayed for sale, Platkin said.

New Jersey's Office of Weights and Measures visited 58 stores between November 2022 and February 2023, and found more than 2,000 instances in which the price charged at the register for a particular product was higher than the posted price, up to $5.95, Platkin said.

The Tennessee-based company had previously been fined by the state $43,678 for pricing violations. As part of the settlement, Dollar General is required to change its business practices to prevent future violations, Platkin said.

No word if to pay for the fine, Dollar General will raise their prices to $2.

