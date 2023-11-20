Dog-Walking Woman, 40, Struck Crossing Glen Rock Street, Hawthorne Driver, 76, Cited

A 76-year-old Hawthorne resident received a summons for failing to yield following the Nov. 14 noontime crash.

The pedestrian and her dog were crossing Ackerman Avenue when the driver made a left from westbound Rock Road heading south and his 2015 Subaru XV Crosstrek hit her, Glen Rock Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Members of the Glen Rock Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, the chief said.

The dog wasn’t seriously injured, he said.

