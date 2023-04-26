Dog Rescued In Saddle Brook Fire

A dog was rescued as Saddle Brook firefighters doused a basement blaze on Elm Avenue shortly before 4 p.m. April 26.

Two people also were reportedly treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters had it knocked down in well under a half hour and under control 20 minutes or so after that.

The most serious damage was confined to the basement of the 2½-story, wood-frame home.

Mutual aid responders included firefighters from Elmwood Park, Rochelle Park and Wallington at the scene and Fair Lawn and Garfield in coverage.Saddle Brook Volunteer Ambulance Corps also responded.

Damien Danis took the photos and contributed to this story.

