Divorce Party Yesterday, Engaged Today: 'Jersey Shore' Star Angelina Engaged To Vinny 2.0

Say hello to the future Mrs. Tortorella.

Cameras stayed rolling as the 36-year-old's boyfriend, Vinny Tortorella — affectionately known as Vinny 2.0 — popped the question on this week's episode of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation."

Tortorella, who met the gang just the day before, gave a heartfelt speech:

"If there's anything beyond life, I want us to love each other, do everything, good, bad, little, big," he said as the cast watched in awe.

"I'll always have your back, I know you'll have my back. I want to grow old with you, I want to experience everything with you. I wouldn't want to experience it with anyone else together as one."

Tortorella again told Pivarnick he loves her, and pulled out the ring.

"100 times over, yes, babe," Pivarnick says, rock on hand.

The entire restaurant erupts in cheers.

"If you were to have told me I would've had my divorce party last night and now I'm engaged officially, I would tell you right now, 'You're full of dog sh*t,'" Angelina said. "But here I am, I'm engaged, and I'm getting married again."

