Devoted North Jersey Mom Of 3 Karen Parham Dies, 50: 'Touched The Lives Of Everyone Around Her'

Born in Brooklyn, Karen moved to Newark with her "Aunt Ruthie" and "Uncle Late” after she was adopted at age seven and attended the Alexander Street School, her obituary says.

She earned multiple awards for her academic achievements before she began attending Arts High School. She later went to John F. Kennedy and Willingboro High Schools after her family moved to Willingboro in 1989.

When Karen was 17, she became "severely ill" and transitioned into Sonya Redd’s care, later attending a computer software academy and Rutgers University after another move to North Brunswick, her memorial says.

“Karen loved to learn and was always excited about her studies,” reads her obituary.

Karen later moved once again to Atlanta, Georgia before returning to the Garden State, holding several different positions at Home Depot.

Karen leaves a legacy of openness and expression as a soulful and spirited singer. She also radiated endless positivity despite her personal struggles.

“She will be remembered for her beautiful smile, her genuine and loving spirit, her laugh, and positive outlook even in the midst of challenges and adversity,” reads her obituary.

Karen leaves behind her three loving children, Ashaya Zarina Parham, Jabari Isiah Josey, and Zariah Samira Parham; Granddaughter, Nylani Nashae Parham; Adopted Mother, Sonya Redd; Sister, Kecia Parhan Cooke (The Honorable Terrence R.); Brother, Malik Antoine Lucas (Dr. Michelle); Adopted Brother, Brian K. Redd (Michelle), and many more who will cherish her memory forever.

Meanwhile, more than $1,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe launched out of Somerset for Karen’s memorial expenses as of Friday, July 14.

“Karen was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, cousin, and friend who touched the lives of everyone around her,” reads the campaign, launched by her eldest child, Ashaya.

“We want to give Karen the memorial she deserves to honor her memory.”

Karen’s funeral was held Saturday, July 8 at the First Baptist Church of Lincoln Garden in Somerset.

Click here to view/donate to the ‘Honoring the Life and Memory of Karen Ann Parham’ campaign on GoFundMe.

