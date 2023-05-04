Devils Tickets: Attractive Options Aplenty

Following the Devils' lackluster 5-1 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday, secondary ticket markets are offering more-than-reasonably priced seats for Game Three this Sunday at the Prudential Center.

So is Ticketmaster, through its verified resale feature.

For its original-issue tickets, Ticketmaster is asking $298, including fees, at center ice for the last row in the Rock in Section 212.

Its verified resellers have posted several tickets in the very same section, but closer to the action, for $231, also with fees included.

Several of Gametime's upper-level seats for Game 3 range from $215 to $223, all in.

Or you can sit in the lower bowl behind the goal where the 'Canes shoot for two of the periods for less than $300 a ticket.

Vividseats does even better. You could still opt for Section 212 -- but for anywhere from $157 to $169 each, including fees.

Several Vividseats selections in Section 12 -- lower bowl behind that same goal -- run from $260 to $303.

Others are available in the 100s for as low as $191, fees included.

NOTE: Fans who buy through VividSeats can get $20 off an order of more than $200 by using the promo code MassLive20 at checkout.

Seat Geek's upper-level tickets start at $210. There are also seats in the 5200s, the 100s and the lower bowl for under $300.

You can also sign up to be notified by Seat Geek when prices drop.

StubHub gets it done, as well.

Sections 116 and 124 -- corner areas that provide excellent vantage points -- have prices that range from $263 to $281, fees included.

Because they're behind the goal that the Devils will shoot at for only the 2nd period, seats in sections 118 through 124 range from $215 to $292, all in.

Also check out Sections 129 and 111 ($276 and $278).

No surprise that most tickets were pricier for the series against the rival New York Rangers.

What became a seven-game Stanley Cup playoff win over the Blueshirts was a hot ticket, as expected, on both sides of the Hudson.

With less than 15 miles separating the World's Most Famous Arena and the Rock, visitors made up a much-larger-than-usual segment of the house. Demand was enormous.

At this point, the Devils are playing with house money. No matter what happens, their season has been a success far greater than their fans could have hoped for, with a young on-the-come team that not only made the playoffs but overwhelmed the Rangers.

Devils Coach Lindy Ruff even admitted that getting up for Carolina was more difficult than expected because of the emotional high from the Game 7 win in Newark on Monday night.

Carolina was a better team than the Rangers during the regular season but finished only a single point ahead of New Jersey. So this second-round series should, at the very least, remain competitive.

Prices for Games 3 and 4 could dip further if the Devils get smacked again Friday night. Then again, they did lose 5-1 to the Rangers in both of their first two games, and look how that turned out.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.