Update: Detectives Pursuing Celeb Trainer From 'Rhonj' For Sex With Girl, 14, Find Him Dead

The girl's father had brought them videos and photos of “inappropriate sexual activity” between his daughter and Goodall, 32, that he'd found on her phone, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said in an Aug. 1 release.

The youngster had been a student at Goodall’s gym, Venom Fitness in Osprey, FL, the release says.

Detectives seized all of Goodall's electronic devices as the investigation began, a family friend told Daily Voice. That apparently was the tipping point, she said.

According to the sheriff's office: “After reviewing text messages sent to the minor, detectives determined probable cause existed to charge Goodall with three counts of sexual battery by a person in a position of custodial authority.

“As Manatee County Sheriff’s Office investigators attempted to make contact with Goodall at his residence (in Lakewood Ranch) on Friday evening (July 28), they discovered him deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot wound,” it says.

Although Goodall is dead, the sheriff’s office said it will investigate any allegations brought by other potential victims.

Goodall, known as “Venom,” taught bodybuilding, boxing and jiu-jitsu at the Osprey site and, before then, at Venom Fitness in Wyckoff, NJ, which closed during the COVID pandemic.

He was also featured as a personal trainer on “Real Housewives of New Jersey,” having trained Danielle Staub, Lauren Manzo and Ashlee Malleo.

Goodall, who was born in Jersey City, lived with his fiancé, North Jersey native Gabrielle Hayward, and their 2-year-old son, Tyson.

In addition to training, Goodall was also undefeated as a boxer with Top Rank, winning his first three matches at the Prudential Center in Newark and Madison Square Garden.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.